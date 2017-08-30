Police: Man overdosed at Poland home while watching kids

POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is facing child endangering and drug charges after police say he overdosed on heroin while he was left with his children in Poland.

Ryan Kosek was found unresponsive in the bathroom after his wife came home. She put him under a cold shower, thinking it would revive him, according to police.

When that didn’t work, she called 911. Kosek was given naloxone, a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

Police said Kosek’s 1- and 2-year-old children were home with him at the time.

Kosek appeared in a Struthers court on Wednesday morning. Bond was set at $6,500, and a trial was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. September 6.