Property management company looking for candidates at Liberty job fair

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Local property management company Universal Development is holding a job fair Thursday at the Metroplex Expo Center in Liberty Township for multiple openings.

The event runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m at the facility on Belmont Avenue.

Universal Development is looking for property managers, manager trainees, maintenance technicians, and construction laborers.

The company offers health insurance and other benefits.

They ask that you bring your resume and be able to pass a drug test.