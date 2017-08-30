Warren man found guilty in 3-year-old’s death

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man has been found guilty of three felony charges in the death of a 3-year-old boy almost two years ago.

The jury found 44-year-old Arthur Harper guilty of murder, felonious assault, and child endangering after about an hour of deliberation.

Harper’s trial lasted three days. On Tuesday, the little boy’s mother and a Warren police detective took the stand as witnesses against Harper.

Police said he was babysitting his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son, Russell Cottrill, last November when the boy suffered head trauma. He later died at the hospital.

Harper could face 15 years to life in prison.