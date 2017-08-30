Wednesday marks Day One of Canfield Fair fun



CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Even though it was just the first day of the 171st Canfield Fair, lots of people showed up to cap off their summer at with fair favorites — food, rides, and attractions.

One of those attractions was a record-breaking giant pumpkin, weighing in at 1,512 pounds.

The top pumpkin in the 1960s was in the 100-pound range. By 1991, the biggest was over 500 pounds. In 2008, a pumpkin weighed in at over 1,000 pounds for the first time.

There’s a new food vendor on the grounds this year, too. Melissa Richardson’s stand serves up a $20 elephant ear with all of the toppings, big enough to serve at least four people.

The day started with demonstrations at the Grandstand by cheerleaders from area schools.