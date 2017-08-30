Youngstown City Schools adjusts start times for new school year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Classes resume on Tuesday for Youngstown City School District students, and students will be adjusting to new start times.

Chaney High School begins classes at 9:25 a.m. The first bell will ring at 9:20 a.m., changed from last year’s 8 a.m. Dismissal is at 4:30 p.m.

At East High School, first period will begin at 9:15 a.m., and the first bell will ring at 9:05 a.m. The last period of the day will end at 4:20 p.m. and students have until 4:30 p.m. to be out of the building or at the or after-school activity.

“High school students are involved in so many activities: sports, band, theater,” said CEO Krish Mohip in a press release. “Those activities can run into early evening and then students have to do homework. A later start time will give those students a better chance at getting a little more sleep so they can come to school each morning ready to do their best.”

The later start times are put in place to help students get adequate sleep.

Students at the district’s nine pre-kindergarten to eighth-grade schools will start classes at 8:15 a.m. Dismissal will be at 4:30 p.m. Those schools are Paul C. Bunn, Kirkmere, Volney, Harding, Martin Luther King, William Holmes McGuffey, Taft, Williamson and Wilson.

Youngstown Early College High School starts at 8 a.m. with dismissal at 2:30 p.m. Rayen Early College Intermediate School students will arrive at school at 7:30 a.m. with dismissal at 2:50 p.m.

There is information on students’ bus stops and bus numbers on the district’s website at http://www.ycsd.org. To access it, go to “Departments” at the top of the page and scroll down to “Transportation.” Then, follow directions for the E-Link Parent Portal to find a student’s bus assignment information.

Bus routes are being finalized as student addresses are confirmed and updated. Postcards with student bus assignment information will be mailed to YCSD students’ homes soon.