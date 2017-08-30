YSU non-teaching employee union authorizes possible strike

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A second union at Youngstown State University authorized a vote to strike if contract talks don’t go its way.

Ninety percent of the Association for Classified Employees union voted yesterday for the strike authorization.

ACE represents many of the university’s non-teaching employees.

The university’s professors are also threatening to walk off the job.

A union spokesperson said they haven’t had a raise in six years — and they’re worried about job security.

Their contract expired Aug. 15.

The union has at least three more bargaining sessions scheduled.