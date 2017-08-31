Civilians form makeshift Navy to rescue survivors from Houston floods



HOUSTON (WYTV) – With so many people left stranded and forced from their homes during Hurricane Harvey’s path of destruction, rescue workers are getting a huge helping hand from civilians who own boats.

33 WYTV News Anchor Corban Baker’s friend, who’s also a former Marine, lives in Houston. He sent photos of the storm’s aftermath.

He said hundreds of people from all over Texas and even into Louisiana have been coming into the flooded areas to rescue people from their homes and get them to shelter.

They’ve organized a makeshift civilian Navy and in the past few days, they’ve been coordinating with one another to help others who are stranded.

