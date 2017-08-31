Nugget of Knowledge: Girl Scout Cookie Names

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Music adds pep to your step

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Did you know that depending on which Girl Scouts sell you their cookies, the cookies may have different names?

But they’re the same product despite what it says on the box.

Some troops sell Samoas while others sell Caramel deLites but they’re the same thing inside the box.

Do-si-dos are sometimes called Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Tagalongs can be Peanut Butter Patties and Trefoils are the same as Shortbreads.

Thin Mints are always Thin Mints.

The reason for the difference is that the Girl Scouts have two different bakeries which are licensed to make the cookies and they’ve never gotten on the same page when it comes to naming their products.

There is one exception and it’s the opposite of what we’ve been talking about: two cookies, both called S’mores…but they’re different inside.

Both bakeries use graham cracker cookies but after that, one uses a square cookie with creme icing, all coated in chocolate; the other is an oval sandwich cookie (like an Oreo) filled with marshmallow and chocolate.

