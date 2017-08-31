Nugget of Knowledge: Music adds pep to your step

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Rabbits and carrots

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Does music make a difference when you run or when you cycle?

There is plenty of evidence to show that the body responds directly to the tempo of music…you’ll match that tempo with your stride, your heartbeat and your breathing patterns.

One study from England in 2010 showed this.

In an experiment, the University of Liverpool secretly changed the tempo of songs by ten per cent and found that cyclists could generate more power for each stroke of the pedal when the tempo was increased.

When the music slowed, again, just by a bit, their own cycling tempo slowed…. even though they noticed no difference in the music.

