Ribbon cutting marks opening of 171st Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The ribbon was officially cut Thursday to open the 171st Canfield Fair.

The Austintown Fitch marching band helped kick things off before marching into the grandstand for a free band show featuring a dozen high school marching bands from around the area.

Participating schools included Austintown, Lowellville, Campbell, Columbiana, Sebring, Canfield, Springfield, West Branch, Struthers, Western Reserve, Jackson-Milton and South Range.

For more information on the fair and scheduled events, go to www.canfieldfair.com.