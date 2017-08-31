Student Athlete: Zach Rogers

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A new school year, means a new beginning for our 33 Student Athlete of the Week.

It’s Youngstown’s longest running TV franchise, and we kick things off in style with a trip to Lakeview, where senior Zach Rogers hits the target both in and out of the classroom.

“I love everything about football because it’s just the ultimate team sport and it’s the greatest game in the world,” said Rogers. “My goal is to not throw an incomplete pass and I set the bar pretty high. I just want to be the best I can be every week.”

Zach is a natural at Quarterback. After all, he’s been playing the position since he was eight years old. So it comes as no surprise, that he’s now entering his third season as a varsity starter.

“It was a lot of pressure as a sophomore,” said Rogers. “I mean the week before, I was playing JV and then the next Friday night the quarterback got hurt and then I didn’t play JV anymore.”

Zach took the opportunity and ran with it, starting every game since then at Quarterback. Lakeview has won 9 of those 16 games and as for Zach, he was named 1st Team All American Conference last season.

“When you’re back there before the snap you really just have to think like a lot,” said Rogers. “And try to find an answer for what the defense is throwing at you.”

Zach is used to solving problems, on the field and in the classroom. He’s taking college calculus this fall. Overall, he carries a 3.83 GPA, and is a member of National Honor Society.

“It’s just a lot of work because I take a bunch of college courses at school and it’s a lot of studying,” he said. “Then studying for football and preparing week to week.”