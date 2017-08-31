United Local Schools repairing broken gas line

HANOVERTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – United Local Schools’ K-12 complex was evacuated Thursday morning due to a gas leak.

Superintendent Lance Hostetler said an employee in the school kitchen smelled gas at 9 a.m. Equipment at the district did detect gas, but it wasn’t at a dangerous level, according to Hostetler.

Students were evacuated to the football stadium and later sent home for the day.

The gas company did find a hole in the main gas line that runs under the kitchen area.

Since students already have the day off from school on Friday, the line will be repaired over the weekend.