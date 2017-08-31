Woman flips pickup on Route 11 in Vienna Twp.

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman was seriously injured in a crash on Route 11 in Trumbull County early Thursday morning.

The woman was driving north on Route 11, near Route 82 in Vienna Township about 3 a.m. when she hit a guardrail, causing the pickup truck she was driving to flip over.

The woman suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital, according to police.

Police haven’t said yet what caused the accident.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.