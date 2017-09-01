Adams’ 80-yard TD run keys Struthers comeback win

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – Struthers’ Nick Adams scored on an 80-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes remaining and the Wildcats came from behind to beat Crestview 16-9 on Friday.

A Willie Mitchell TD run put Struthers ahead 8-3 in the third quarter.

Crestview then took a 9-8 lead with just 2:43 left in the game on a 4-yard TD run by Andrew Yanssens.

But Struthers answered 20 second later with Adams’ game-winning 80-yard TD run. A successful 2-point conversion put the Wildcats up 16-9.

Crestview fumbled on its final drive, with Struthers recovering to seal the win.

