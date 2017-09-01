Beaver Local comes from behind, beats West Branch 39-36

BELOIT, Ohio (WYTV) – Beaver Local rallied for a 39-36 win at West Branch on Friday. The Beavers scored with just 26 seconds remaining to edge the Warriors.

Kyle Linhart’s 35-yard TD catch put the Warriors ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.

Beaver Local’s Andrew Schultz notched TD runs of 40 and 6 yards to tie the contest.

The Warriors then regained the lead on a 3-yard TD run by Tyler DeShields.

DeShields notched a TD pass late in the fourth quarter to put West Branch ahead 36-33. That set up Beaver Local’s game-winning drive.

