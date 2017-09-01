Boardman beats Howland 35-17, O’Horo with 4 TDs

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Boardman downed Howland 35-17 on Friday, keyed by four Mike O’Horo touchdowns.

O’Horo had TD passes of 9, 11 and 5 yards — while he added a 2-yard rush TD — as Boardman racked up 420 yards of offense.

The Spartans took a 7-0 lead when O’Horo connected with Jujuan Forte for a 9-yard TD pass with 7:59 left in the first.

The Tigers tied it when Jackson Deemer scored on a 3-yard TD run with 9:38 left in half.

Boardman answered with a 12-play, 88-yard scoring drive to regain the lead. On 3rd and goal from the two-yard line, a QB sneak by O’Horo got the job done.

O’Horo then hit Alex Huzicka for an 11-yard TD pass with just under two minutes left in the first half for a 21-7 Boardman lead.

Howland punched one in right before the half as well. Samari Dean connected with Nate Barrett for a 21-yard TD pass with just 49 seconds remaining to make it 21-14.

A big defensive play in the third quarter lead to Boardman’s fourth touchdown.

Steven Amstutz stripped the ball from Howland and took it 85 yards to set up the Spartans. O’Horo followed with a 5-yard TD pass to Keyshawn Coleman for a 28-14 lead.

The Tigers answered with a 42-yard field goal by Luke Brancacio.

Later in the third, Domonhic Jennings scored on a 1-yard TD run to push the Spartans lead to 35-17.

Boardman held the Tigers to just 174 yards of total offense.

