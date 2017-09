BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman School District is ready to show off its new stadium, just in time for Week 2 of the high school football season.

Friday night’s game between the Boardman Spartans and Howland Tigers is also WYTV’s Game of the Week.

33 WYTV News Reporter Christina Mullen was live in Boardman, talking with the Spartans about their first home game of the season.