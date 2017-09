POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – A balanced Poland attack led to a 42-10 Bulldogs win Friday night against Niles.

Dante Romano put Poland up 7-0 with a 4-yard TD run. He set up the score with a 41-yard run.

In the second quarter, the Bulldogs’ Brandon Barringer notched an interception and took it 23 yards for a touchdown.

Read more: Week two high school football stories

Niles football schedule | Poland football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22