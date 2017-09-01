Farrell pummels North East 65-0 behind huge first half

NORTH EAST, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Farrell led North East by 50-0 at halftime, cruising to a 65-0 win on Friday.

Isaac Clarke connected with Jourdan Townsend for a TD pass and catch to get the Steelers started.

Townsend then notched a punt return TD to make it 22-0.

Clark hooked up with Christian Lewis to pile on, while Lewis followed with a TD run to make it 37-0.

Another Lewis TD run just before halftime made it 50-0.

