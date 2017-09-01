LaBrae jumps out early on the defending champs

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – JFK is seeking their third straight win over LaBrae.

Read more: Week two high school football stories

LaBrae and Warren JFK opened the contest with punts on each of their initial possessions. Then, the Vikings scored on a pass which was snagged by Walt Allie, who took the pigskin 86 yards to open the scoring with just over 6 minutes to go. After the Viking defense held, back came LaBrae. Kent Wolford tossed a 51-yard touchdown pass to Benton Tennant to give the Vikings a 14-0 advantage late in the first quarter.

Scoring Chart

First Quarter

L – Walt Allie 86 yards for a TD (L 7-0, 6:03)

L – Benton Tennant, 51 yard TD catch from Kent Wolford (L 14-0, 3:55)

LaBrae football schedule | Warren JFK football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22