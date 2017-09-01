Lakeview erases halftime deficit, downs Liberty 30-20

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Lakeview fought back from a seven-point halftime deficit to defeat Liberty, 30-20, on Friday.

Lakeview took a 7-0 lead when Evan Adair found the end zone with a 2-yard TD run.

Liberty then tied the game with a Brian Maddox TD run, before taking the lead on Dra Rushton’s TD run.

The Bulldogs outscored Liberty 23-6 in the second half.

