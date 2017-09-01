Nugget of Knowledge: Fact or Fiction?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

Historians say the first Dutch settlers in America introduced jump rope to the colonies…today we have the jump rope game Double Dutch. True

Chinese doctors often prescribe five to ten grams of squirrel poop as a cure for depression in teenagers. False

Under the law, Facebook has the right to use any photo you share on Facebook. True

The Trappist monks of an Abbey in Belgium operate a drive through beer store, limit two six packs per person. True

If you dream of cows grazing in a field that means you need money. False

There are more pet tigers in Texas than there are tigers in the wild. True

Comic actor Chevy Chase is a distant relative of Bill Gates. False

62 year old Reg Foggerly survived six days in Australia’s outback with no food or water by eating black ants. True

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang did not come from Disney…famous author John Steinbeck wrote it for his son, Charles “Chitty” Steinbeck in 1962. False

