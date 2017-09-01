Nugget of Knowledge: Fact or Fiction?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –
Historians say the first Dutch settlers in America introduced jump rope to the colonies…today we have the jump rope game Double Dutch. True
Chinese doctors often prescribe five to ten grams of squirrel poop as a cure for depression in teenagers. False
Under the law, Facebook has the right to use any photo you share on Facebook. True
The Trappist monks of an Abbey in Belgium operate a drive through beer store, limit two six packs per person. True
If you dream of cows grazing in a field that means you need money. False
There are more pet tigers in Texas than there are tigers in the wild. True
Comic actor Chevy Chase is a distant relative of Bill Gates. False
62 year old Reg Foggerly survived six days in Australia’s outback with no food or water by eating black ants. True
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang did not come from Disney…famous author John Steinbeck wrote it for his son, Charles “Chitty” Steinbeck in 1962. False
