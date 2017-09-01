Odd veggie barn popular stop at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The largest pumpkin ever at the Canfield Fair is holding down a big spot. But when you check it out, there’s something else interesting to see in the building next door.

The vegetable oddities display is an attention-getter every year.

It shows some of the strangest, most interesting, and even funniest-looking vegetables which have been found in gardens and farms.

It’s a popular location for backyard gardeners to see what’s being grown and for others to have a laugh.

“I just love off-the-wall stuff, just anything totally different. Anything that grabs your attention, makes the world a little funnier. That’s what I like about it,” said Mike Cookson, of Boardman.

This category even has blue ribbon winners and in the same building, you can see the best-looking vegetables, which also won ribbons.