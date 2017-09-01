Officers: Sex offender working as ride operator arrested at Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – U.S. Marshals said they arrested a South Carolina sex offender who was working for an amusement company at the Canfield Fair on Thursday.

An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for 30-year-old Brandon Walsh, charged with criminal solicitation of a minor.

Investigators say Walsh messaged a 13-year-old on Facebook, asking for nude pictures of the child and to meet for sex.

Officers in the Youngstown area learned Walsh was an amusement ride operator at the Canfield Fairgrounds and arrested him there after searching the grounds, parking lots, and surrounding streets.

Marshals said they had to fish Walsh’s phone out of a port-a-john at the fair to take as evidence.

He is being held in Mahoning County Jail until he can be sent back to South Carolina.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is looking into whether Walsh had child pornography on him while he was at the fair.

Along with the U.S. Marshals, officers with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, Canfield City Police, Canfield Fair Police, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol helped find and arrest Walsh.

33 WYTV News is working to learn more about what happened yesterday at the fair during the arrest. Watch tonight at 6 p.m. to hear from U.S. Marshals about the investigation.