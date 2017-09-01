Viagara, fentanyl, guns and marijuana seized in Youngstown raid

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Two men are facing drug charges following a drug raid on the city’s north side.

Officers executed a search warrant about 5:15 p.m. Thursday at a house in the 900 block of Glenmont Ave. where they seized three baggies of fentanyl, viagra pills, 21 baggies of marijuana packaged for sale, oxycodone, three guns, a rifle and two digital scales.

Raymond Jones, 35, was charged with drug possession and having weapons under disability. Andre Bowers, 41, was charged with drug trafficking.

Martin Stewart, who was at the home at the time of the raid, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Boardman.

Police also noted there were four children in a vehicle parked outside of the house.