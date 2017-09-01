Voytik throws 5 TDs as Sharon downs Reynolds

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Sharon’s offense rolled Friday as the Tigers beat Reynolds 47-13.

Jordan Wilson notched TD runs of 10 and 2 yards. Both followed turnovers forced by Sharon’s defense.

Lane Voytik had TD passes of 22, 14, 48, 15 and 47 yards. He’s 19 of 22 for 309 yards.

Wilson has a TD reception as well. He finished with 133 yards rushing.

