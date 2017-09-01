Waid with 6 TDs, Girard edges Hubbard 39-28

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Girard edged Hubbard, 39-28, powered by six touchdowns by Mark Waid. Davion Daniels paced the Eagles with three TDs.

Waid racked up 377 yards of total offense. He ran for 203 yards on 22 carries, while he threw for 174 yards on 16 of 26 pass attempts.

Waid first scored on a 2-yard TD run. But Hubbard answered right back two plays later with a 46-yard TD run by Ray Minniti.

Girard then responded with a 19-yard TD pass from Waid to Nick Malito just a play later.

Waid notched his third TD of the first quarter when he connected with Michael Belcik for a 16-yard TD pass to make it 19-6. He followed to score his fourth TD on a 9-yard run with just a minute left in the first.

Daniels scored on a 1-yard TD run for Hubbard late in the first half to trim the Eagles’ deficit to 25-14. He then added a 29-yard TD run in the third to make it 25-20.

Daniels added a third TD run — this one for 17 yards — to put the Eagles ahead 28-25 late in the third.

But Girard’s Waid answered with a 54-yard TD run early in the fourth to regain a 32-28 Indians lead. He followed that with an 84-yard TD run to add to his outstanding day.

Read more: Week two high school football stories

Hubbard football schedule | Girard football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22