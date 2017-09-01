Warren fire stations open 24/7 again, promising quicker response

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Starting Friday, the two outlying fire stations in the City of Warren will be open on a day-to-day basis. It’s exciting for people who live in the neighborhoods surrounding those fire houses because if something happens, the fire department will be able to get to them quicker than before.

The fire department is now at full strength, which means a total of three stations will be manned in the city each day.

“They’re back and that’s fantastic,” said Warren resident Kenny Lowry.

The department was able to reopen the stations on Atlantic Street and Parkman Road now that they’re up to a full staff of 65 firefighters.

“It’s just a good thing for Warren all the way around and it shows that they’re making some progress now,” Lowry said. “Hopefully, it’s gonna keep moving in the same direction and that’s good.”

Lowry lives directly across the street from the Northeast Fire Station on Atlantic Street. He’s happy to see it fully operational again.

“These citizens deserve these fire stations manned 24/7. We’re very excited about that,” Chief Ken Nussle said.

Nussle said next week, they’ll be swearing in their 20th new firefighter since January.

“About a third of our department has been hired just this year.”

The city is able to hire those firefighters because of a safety grant and voters passing a half-percent income tax increase during the November general election.

“It’s an efficient, visible, tangible example of the tax dollars at work,” said Safety Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa.

Perhaps the biggest benefit of having these stations back open is reduced response times, which fire officials say reduces injuries and property loss when there’s a fire.