WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Wilmington made easy work of West Middlesex, cruising to a 49-0 win Friday.

Jack Patton scored on a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter.

An interception returned for a TD in the third quarter made it 28-0, while a Cam Merret TD run to follow made it 35-0.

Read more: Week two high school football stories

Wilmington football schedule | West Middlesex football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22