Columbiana rallies from 31-13 deficit to edge McDonald



COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – Columbiana rallied from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to sneak past McDonald, 38-37.

McDonald’s Alex Cintron scored on a 25-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 31-13 Blue Devils.

Columbiana running back Zach Phillips notched a 35-yard TD run later in the third to start the rally.

The Clippers outscored McDonald 25-6 to close the game and escape with a win.

