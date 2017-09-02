Day 4 of Canfield Fair has Junior Fair animal judging, truck and tractor pull

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday is the fourth day of this year’s Canfield Fair — the excitement continues all throughout the day with plenty of fun things to do.

Over 20,000 people have visited the fair each day this year.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $3 for children ages 7-12. Parking is free.

The morning started out with Junior Fair showing and judging. The day’s big event is the Championship Truck & Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

The Canfield Fair Ag-Venture, sponsored by Deerfield Ag Services, has two times, one from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other from 4-8 p.m.

Judging Schedule

Junior Fair rabbits, Coliseum #8 – 8 a.m.

Junior Fair saddle horse drill team, North Ring – 8 a.m.

Jersey and Guernsey cattle, South Cattle Complex – 9 a.m.

Registered mini horse under 34″, South Ring – 9 a.m.

Draft horse: Hitch, East Ring – 10 a.m.

Fashion revue: 4-H – Bldg, #25 auditorium – 11 a.m.

Junior Fair llama exhibition, Coliseum #8 – 12 p.m.

Sheep shearing demonstration, Sheep Barn #36 – 12:30 p.m.

Supreme champion dairy, South Cattle Complex – 3 p.m.

Junior Fair beef breeding projects, South Cattle Complex – 4 p.m.

Pocket pet decorated cage, Barn #10 – 5 p.m.

Pony hitches, South Ring – 5 p.m.

Beef Shorthorn cattle, South Cattle Complex – 6 p.m.

Dog agility demonstration, North Ring – 7:30 p.m.

For more information about the fair, visit the Canfield Fair’s website.