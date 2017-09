YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – After trailing 28-0 at half to Ursuline and 34-0 in the third quarter, Youngstown East scored 19 consecutive points to close the gap to 34-19. But the Golden Bears ran out of gas and eventually fell 40-19 Friday night.

Read more: Week two high school football stories

Ursuline football schedule | East football schedule

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22