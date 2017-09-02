Valley animal activist working 20-hour days helping Texas pets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Earlier this week, WKBN told you about Jason Cooke — a local animal advocate who was making the trek to Texas to help rescue animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.

WKBN got an update from Cooke Saturday.

He’s been working with Best Friends Animal Society in Montgomery County, Texas since Wednesday night.

He says he’s been working 20-hour days, taking in hundreds of dogs and dozens of cats. He added that the animals are tired, hungry and scared, so they’ve been focused on giving them much needed vet care.

“Getting them in to clean crates, letting them decompress and then giving them a chance at a good life,” Cooke said. “Hopefully reuniting them with owners, because a lot of these pets, they do belong to people.”