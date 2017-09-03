13 events in 11 days has Youngstown Schools students ready for new year

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday capped off an impressive couple of weeks for the Youngstown City School District and local organizations.

In the past 11 days, City Kids Care, the RedZone and other organizations teamed up with Youngstown City Schools to serve thousands of kids by giving them bikes, food, school supplies and more.

“We’ve done 13 events in 11 days,” said Twon Ahart of City Kids Care. “We gave over 800 bikes. And the feeling’s just tremendous.”

Sunday’s final event offered free haircuts before schools starts on Tuesday.

Krish Mohip, Youngstown Schools CEO, is ecstatic about the past 11 days.

“This has been like nothing else you could ever imagine,” he said. “I mean as a young educator growing up, you just hope that a community can get behind a struggling school district — and that’s exactly what happened here.”

Every event in the past week has been free.

Parents say they’re in awe watching the community come together.

“I have four boys and all of them have won bikes from this community,” parent Star Wilson said. “They’ve been giving out food — they’ve been giving out everything to these kids — just blessing them with things.”

“It shows the love in the community,” parent Harold Whately said. “I mean it shows just how much the area is behind the kids. And we gotta support the kids. They are our future.”

Now, after a week of fun, food and games, it’s time for the students to get to work.

“You have your supplies, you have a fresh haircut, you have everything ready to go,” Mohip said. “Now let’s get it started, let’s have a great year and really show the community just how great Youngstown City Schools is.”