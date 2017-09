BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A water main break has closed off a section of McClurg Rd. in Boardman.

The Boardman Police Department says both lanes of McClurg Rd. between Southern Blvd. and Tod Ave. are temporarily closed due to a water main break.

The police department was notified of the incident around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Aqua Ohio is taking care of the water main break and says repairs could take up to five hours.