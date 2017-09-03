Shepherd of the Valley in Niles to hold nursing job fair Sept. 6 and 7

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Shepherd of the Valley will host a job fair this week at one of its four locations in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

The job fair is for RNs and LPNs at their Niles community. Open interviews will be held Sept. 6 and 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shepherd of the Valley says LPNs can make up to $17.47 per hour and RNs up to $24 per hour.

Job seekers are asked to bring a resume and be prepared to be interviewed on the spot.

The Niles community is located at 1500 McKinley Ave.

To view all available jobs or apply online, visit Shepherd of the Valley’s website.

For more information, contact Pam Hall at 330-530-4038, ext. 2038 or phall@shepherdofthevalley.com.