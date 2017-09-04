Daybreak Nation on Location: Last day of the 171st Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina was live at the Canfield Fairgrounds to preview upcoming events for the last day of the 171st Canfield Fair.
If you would like more information about today’s events, you can visit their website, canfieldfair.com.
CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina was live at the Canfield Fairgrounds to preview upcoming events for the last day of the 171st Canfield Fair.
If you would like more information about today’s events, you can visit their website, canfieldfair.com.
Advertisement