Dozens soak up the end of summer at Mosquito Lake

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Monday’s weather was beautiful and many spent their Labor Day at Mosquito Lake.

The sound of the water crashed against the shore, taken in by dozens of people — whether they were out on a boat, catching rays by the beach, or casting a line.

“Everybody — us, me, me, my grandma and my grandpa, and me…all together, we caught 17,” said Isabelle Young-Van Dop, of Columbus.

People soaked up every last bit of summertime at the lake.

“You get away from everything and you just come out and relax, hang out with your parents that usually work a lot,” said Gaven Dull, of Howland.

“With a gorgeous day, we like it down here at Mosquito Lake Park, so we thought we’d take a ride and just have a good day,” said Bill Crowe, of Cortland.

Amber Braucher, of Garrettsville, brought her dog to splash around.

“The scenery is gorgeous, absolutely gorgeous, and the dogs play and they have a great time,” she said.

People at Mosquito Lake on Monday said spending the day there was a great way to celebrate the unofficial end of summer.