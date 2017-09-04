Junior Fair donates money for new building to Harvey survivors instead

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A little history was made Monday at the Canfield Fair. The Junior Fair children raced for the first time in over two decades. The money raised from the races is going to those who need it the most right now.

For the first time in 25 to 30 years, the Junior Fair races have returned to the Canfield Fair.

“I’m really excited! I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Makala Bell, of Salem.

Bell and her horse, Leo, were one of the teams competing in the Junior Fair horse races. Horses, ponies, and draft horses ran the quarter-mile races at the Canfield Fair Grandstand on Monday afternoon.

The 12- to 18-year-olds that compete in 4-H decided they wanted to bring these races back after a long leave of absence.

“It really was a Junior Fair decision of a way they could participate in fundraising and yet be able to put on a show for the crowd,” said Canfield Fair Director Woody Woolman.

Some kids were in the crowd, collecting money during the races — all of which will be donated to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Originally, the money was supposed to go back to the Junior Fair but the kids decided to be generous and do what they could to give back.

“They thought they wanted to help kids in agriculture in Texas that are going through some real rough times and this was their opportunity,” Woolman said.

The initial plan was for the money to go to the Canfield Fair Capital Campaign, which is raising money for a new Junior Fair building.