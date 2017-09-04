Person trapped in car after crash in Champion, flown to hospital

Courtesy of Champion Fire Department Facebook

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – A person was entrapped in a car Sunday after crashing into a ditch on the side of the road. They have been hospitalized.

Champion Township Police and Fire and Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the single vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m.

Crews worked for 35 minutes to free the trapped victim.

The victim was then flown by helicopter to a level one trauma center with life threatening injuries.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash. Police and OSP are still investigating.

