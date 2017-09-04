Rep. John Boccieri running for Schiavoni’s State Senate seat

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – State Rep. John Boccieri announced Monday at the Canfield Fair that he will run for the Ohio Senate seat now held by Joe Schiavoni.

Boccieri, a Democrat from Poland, is currently serving the Ohio House’s 59th district in Mahoning County.

He will be running for the State Senate’s 33rd district seat.

Boccieri already held this seat when he was a state senator for the 33rd District from 2007 to 2008.

Schiavoni will leave office in 2018 due to term limits but will be running for Ohio governor in 2018.