DACA vigil held downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Around 30 people gathered at the Federal Plaza in downtown Youngstown to protest President Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA.

DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, was an executive order under the Obama administration that allowed people who were brought to the United States illegally as young children to stay, with a work or study permit that needed renewing every two years.

The protesters stressed that Congressmen and Senators need to create new policies that help immigrant children stay in the country, within the six-month period where the protections are still valid.

Molly Toth, special projects coordinator at the Warren YMCA, said there are about 4,500 people affected by DACA ending in Ohio, and 800,000 nationwide.

“We know that no human being is illegal,” she said. “We know we have to defend each other. We know that the decision to end DACA is not a legal one — rather, this is racism, xenophobia anf bigotry plain and simple.”