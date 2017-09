HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) –¬†Hermitage police are looking for a man who they said robbed PNC Bank on E. State Street Tuesday afternoon.

He is described as a clean-shaven white man with dark hair in his mid to late 20s. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, light blue jeans, and an orange ball cap with a white “C” on the front at the time.

Police said he ran away after the robbery and that no one saw a vehicle that could’ve been involved.

The suspect did not show a gun and no one was injured.