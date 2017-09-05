Nugget of Knowledge: Pizza facts

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Girl Scout cookie names

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

September 5th is National Cheese Pizza Day.

October 11th is National Sausage Pizza Day.

November 12th is National Pizza with the Works Except Anchovies Day.

The average pizzeria uses roughly 55 pizza boxes per day.

We eat around 252 million pounds of pepperonis every year.

A third of all pizza orders want their pizza topping pepperoni.

Some popular pizza toppings in Japan include squid and mayonnaise.

94 percent of Americans eat pizza regularly, most in the last month.

This comes out to eating 100 acres of pizza a day or about 350 slices per second.

The top five pizza sales days are: Super Bowl Sunday, New Year’s Eve, Halloween, the night before Thanksgiving, & New Year’s Day.

Regular thin crust is most popular in America.

Saturday night is the most popular night to eat pizza.

The most popular pizza size in the U.S. today is 14 inches in diameter.

During TV news, pizza is most often ordered during the weather.