WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WYTV) – A tractor trailer overturned on Interstate 80 westbound, just over the Ohio line.

The accident happened about 5 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker two, near the welcome plaza.

One lane of I-80 westbound was closed for an hour as crews worked to tow the truck away. All lanes were open by 6:50 a.m.

We are still working to determine if any injuries were reported in the accident.