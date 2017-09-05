Sister of Youngstown murder victim searches for answers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The sister of a Youngstown murder victim said she’s desperate for answers.

It’s been almost two months since police say someone killed 18-year-old Braylin Bell, but no suspects have been arrested.

The victim’s sister, Lestia Reese, spoke to First News Reporter Tyler Trill about the investigation.

She hopes to find some answers in her brother’s murder case.

“He was very determined. He had a lot of big dreams,” she said.

Reese remembers her little brother Braylin as a funny guy who loved his family.

He was shot outside his mother’s house on Mistletoe Avenue in Youngstown in July, and died at the hospital, just a week before his 19th birthday.

“I think everyone in the family is not themselves anymore,” Reese said. “I know my mother has taken it very hard.”

Police did not release much information at the time of Bell’s death in July.

Reese said she’s contacted Youngstown’s chief of police, detective and the mayor on several occasions.

She said she won’t stop until her family gets justice.

“I feel like the Youngstown Police Department is slacking in the investigation,” Reese said.

“Because there are so many killings that go on in Youngstown, and I just feel like oh this is just another… this is not just another one. Braylin didn’t deserve this.”