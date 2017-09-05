Warren PD: Officer dragged 10-15 feet by car during traffic stop

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren police officer said a man he pulled over dragged him down the street as the man drove away.

Just after 11:30 p.m. on Friday, police pulled over the car 37-year-old Angelo Vecchio, of Akron, was driving on W. Market Street. Police said the car’s registered owner has an active arrest warrant.

The officer recognized Vecchio, who said, “Come on, man. You just gotta let me go, please, man,” according to a police report.

Vecchio couldn’t provide an official form of identification and again asked to be “cut loose on this one,” police said.

The officer asked Vecchio and his passenger, 37-year-old Christopher Blumer, of Southington, to step out of the car. According to the report, Vecchio then tossed a baggie of suspected drugs to Blumer.

When the officer tried to gain control of Vecchio, he said Vecchio fought back and body slammed him into the side of the car.

Police said Vecchio ended up back inside the car as the officer was still holding onto him. The car took off, dragging the officer — who was running alongside — for about 10 to 15 feet, according to the report.

He let go of Vecchio as the car started moving faster. The car continued driving toward the bypass but the officer lost track of where it had gone.

Additional officers came to help look for Vecchio and Blumer and a “Be On The Lookout” (BOLO) alert was issued.

There are active arrest warrants for both men.

Vecchio is charged with felonious assault and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Blumer is charged with complicity.