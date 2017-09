TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A woman is being held in Trumbull County Jail, facing a one-count charge of child endangerment.

Melissa Altenburg was picked up after a secret indictment Tuesday.

The victim was an 11-year-old girl, according to a police report.

Allegedly, the child endangerment incident happened in December 2016, the report said.

Altenburg is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Common Pleas Court.



