First Ohio West Nile Virus death of the year reported

COLUMBUS (WYTV) – The Ohio Department of Health said a 74-year-old man is the first Ohioan to die this year from the mosquito-borne disease, West Nile Virus.

The Defiance County man had been hospitalized with encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain.

Across the state, the Department of Health said there are ten human cases of West Nile Virus. Counties affected include Clark, Clermont, Cuyahoga, Defiance, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Logan, and Summit.

Though no human cases of West Nile have been reported locally, mosquitoes with the virus had been found on the property of Austintown Schools last month. Since then, the district — and other local schools — have taken action to prevent mosquitoes and protect students.

West Nile Virus is commonly spread from the insect to humans through a mosquito bite. Most people don’t have any symptoms but others may experience fever, headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Less than one percent of infected people develop a serious neurologic illness, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

In 2016, Ohio had 17 human cases of West Nile Virus, resulting in four deaths.