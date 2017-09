GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A Girard man was arraigned Wednesday on rape charges.

Prosecutors say Donald Jay “DJ” Bonetti raped a girl — who is now 15-years-old — several times, starting in 2008.

He is charged with six counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

Police arrested Bonetti last month. He is being held at Trumbull County Jail on a $1 million bond.

He faces life in prison if he’s convicted.